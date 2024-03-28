Daily Search Forum Recap: March 28, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google released its Google Ads Saftey report showing how many ads they removed and advertisers they suspended. Google changed the definition of "Top ads" in their help documents, guess why... Google launched a number of maps and shopping features yesterday. Google Ads Share ad preview is now live. Google now lets you search for blockchain wallet addresses.

New gen AI experiments from Google Arts & Culture artists in residence, Google Blog

