Daily Search Forum Recap: March 28, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google released its Google Ads Saftey report showing how many ads they removed and advertisers they suspended. Google changed the definition of "Top ads" in their help documents, guess why... Google launched a number of maps and shopping features yesterday. Google Ads Share ad preview is now live. Google now lets you search for blockchain wallet addresses.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
Google Ads Suspended 90% More Advertisers This Year & Removed 5.5 Billion Ads
Google has released the 2023 Google Ads safety report sharing that Google has removed 5.5 billion ads, suspended 12.7 million advertiser accounts and restricted ads from showing up on 2.1 billion publisher pages. That is about 6% more ads removed, 90% more suspended advertiser accounts and 40% more ads removed from publisher pages.
Google Updates Its Definition Of Top Ads; They May Not Be At The Top
Back in October we reported that Google has confirmed its search ads, Google Ads, can show up mixed in the middle of the organic search results. Now Google is updating its help documentation to change the definition of top ads to say the ads may appear below the organic results, ultimately not making the ads appear at the top.
New Google Shopping & Maps Search Features
Google announced a number of new(ish) shopping and maps/local features yesterday, a lot of them using AI features that Google likes to tout. There are glanceable AI-generated reviews, swipe left/right shopping, AI-generated product ideas, local trip ideas, recommendation lists for locations, and more.
Google Ads Adds Share Ad Preview For Performance Max
Google is now rolling out the ability to share ad campaigns within Google Ads for Performance Max campaigns without the need for the person you are sharing it with to have a Google Ads account. This is a new Share Ad Preview button available in Google Ads account for this.
Google Can Search For Your Blockchain Wallet Addresses (Bitcoin & More)
You can now search Google for any of your wallet addresses across bitcoin and five new Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) networks. So you can look up your balances within those networks directly on Google Search.
Google Calligraphy Class In NYC
It appears that Google held some calligraphy class or art class of some sorts at the New York City office. I found this photo on Instagram.
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Amazon ordered to publicly share details of ads it serves in the EU
- Google changes definition of ‘top ads’
- Google Analytics real-time reporting bug confirmed
- Google suspended 12.7 million ad accounts and blocked 5.5 billion ads in 2023
- Exploring Meridian, Google’s new open-source marketing mix model
- Maximizing your B2B spend: Is account-based marketing worth it?
