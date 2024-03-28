Google Can Search For Your Blockchain Wallet Addresses (Bitcoin & More)

You can now search Google for any of your wallet addresses across bitcoin and five new Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) networks. So you can look up your balances within those networks directly on Google Search.

The available EVM networks include:

  • Arbitrum
  • Fantom Foundation
  • Optimism
  • Polygon
  • Avalanche

Rajan Patel, VP of Engineering at Google, posted about this on X and shared this screenshot:

Blockchain Address Google Search

He of course used these emojis - 🚀🚀

As an FYI, Google has been testing this for some time:

Also the reaction to this news is funny:

Forum discussion at X.

 

