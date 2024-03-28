You can now search Google for any of your wallet addresses across bitcoin and five new Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) networks. So you can look up your balances within those networks directly on Google Search.

The available EVM networks include:

Arbitrum

Fantom Foundation

Optimism

Polygon

Avalanche

Rajan Patel, VP of Engineering at Google, posted about this on X and shared this screenshot:

As an FYI, Google has been testing this for some time:

Nice Google is now able to provide rich results for ETH addresses in serps #eth #etherscan pic.twitter.com/BylWUDU0ss — Wissam Dandan (@WissamDandan) September 18, 2023

