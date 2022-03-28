Daily Search Forum Recap: March 28, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google had a local search update last week that seemed to have reversed the previous December, Vicinity update. Google is discontinuing the old URL parameter tool after first telling us they would vastly improve it. Google search confirmed it is rolling out a much more visual design for some queries. Google web stories seem to be showing up for competitive keyword phrases. Google News is testing search results with and without borders.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Google Ads API v7 and v8 sunset reminder, Google Ads Developer Blog

Search Features

Here's how to submit feedback in Microsoft Bing, Windows Central

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.