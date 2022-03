Google is always testing, always, and here is another test where Google is testing snippets in the Google News search results without borders.

This was spotted by Bapun Raz on Twitter - I personally see them with the borders but I don't mind it with or without borders.

Without Borders:

With Borders:

Which do you prefer?

Also this:

Also this:

Also Removed URL that timehttps://t.co/e7gIPHdADu — Punit (@Punit6008) March 28, 2022

