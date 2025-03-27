Daily Search Forum Recap: March 27, 2025

Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search made a small update to its spam policies that shows what Google considers spam. Google Business Profile support and appeal requests are still delayed but Google seems to be working through it. Google Search event results gain some features. Google Search has a link to "about this data" in the footer, I suspect it is a bug. Google is testing blue website buttons for some knowledge panels.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google March 2025 Core Update Finished Rolling Out
    Google's March 20025 core update is now done rolling out, it took 14 days, starting on March 13, 2025 at around 12:23 pm ET and ending on March 27, 2025 at around XX ET. Google posted saying, "The rollout was complete as of March XX, 2025."
  • Google Goes After Spam Practices vs Spam Content - Doc Change
    Google made a really small change to its spam policies documentation to say, "In the context of Google Search, spam refers to techniques used to deceive users or manipulate our Search systems into ranking content highly."
  • Google Working Through Google Business Profiles Support Requests
    Google seems to be working through the Google Business Profile support, reinstatement, and suspension appeal requests. As we reported twice already, once back in mid-February and then again earlier this week, Google confirmed the delay.
  • Google Search About This Data Hyperlink
    Google is sometimes showing a hyperlink at the bottom of its search results named "About this data." This links to a Google help document in Merchant Center support named "How Google sources and uses information in the brand profile."
  • Google Event Search Results With Share, Add To Calendar, Similar Events, Venue & Nearby
    Google added a number of new features to the event rich results search feature within Google Search. Some of these might not be new, but now on these event results you can share the event, add it to your calendar, see similar events, get more details on the venue and find nearby food and drinks.
  • Google Tests Blue Website Button For Knowledge Panels
    Google is testing replacing the low key website / URL button in the knowledge panels within Google Search, with a large blue button. I mean, this blue button makes it was more clickable, a much larger and more visible call to action, than the normal button you see in Knowledge Panels.
  • Google London Cherry Blossom Tree
    Google had a Cherry Blossom Google Doodle and animation thing going on its home page on Monday. Well, Google London also had its Cherry Blossom tree fully blossomed in front of the Google office there.

