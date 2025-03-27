Google Tests Blue Website Button For Knowledge Panels

Mar 27, 2025 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Blue Button

Google is testing replacing the low key website / URL button in the knowledge panels within Google Search, with a large blue button. I mean, this blue button makes it was more clickable, a much larger and more visible call to action, than the normal button you see in Knowledge Panels.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted this example on X:

Google Knowledge Panel Blue Button

Here is what I see for this knowledge panel - so you can see the difference:

Google Knowledge Panel Normal

I mean, we've seen blue buttons in Google Search before - but I am not sure about in the knowledge panels.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: March 27, 2025

Mar 27, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google March 2025 Core Update Finished Rolling Out

Mar 27, 2025 - 8:37 am
Google

Google Search About This Data Hyperlink

Mar 27, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Goes After Spam Practices vs Spam Content - Doc Change

Mar 27, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Maps

Google Working Through Google Business Profiles Support Requests

Mar 27, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Event Search Results With Share, Add To Calendar, Similar Events, Venue & Nearby

Mar 27, 2025 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google London Cherry Blossom Tree
Next Story: Google Event Search Results With Share, Add To Calendar, Similar Events, Venue & Nearby

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.