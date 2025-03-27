Google is testing replacing the low key website / URL button in the knowledge panels within Google Search, with a large blue button. I mean, this blue button makes it was more clickable, a much larger and more visible call to action, than the normal button you see in Knowledge Panels.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted this example on X:

Here is what I see for this knowledge panel - so you can see the difference:

I mean, we've seen blue buttons in Google Search before - but I am not sure about in the knowledge panels.

