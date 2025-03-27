Google added a number of new features to the event rich results search feature within Google Search. Some of these might not be new, but now on these event results you can share the event, add it to your calendar, see similar events, get more details on the venue and find nearby food and drinks.
Vijay Chauhan posted about this on X and shared a video of these features:
Google rolls out 5 new features in Event Rich Results worldwide!— Vijay Chauhan 📈 (@VijayChauhanSEO) March 26, 2025
✅ Share Event – Easily share with friends
📅 Add to Calendar option
🔍 Similar Events – Discover related events
📍 Venue – Get venue details
🍽 Nearby Food & Drinks – Find spots near the venue
CC:- @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/TR65YQ7ai6
Here is a static image:
Here is a video I made of it:
March 26, 2025
I don't think all these features are new, but I do think the add to calendar and some others are new. I can be wrong.
Forum discussion at X.