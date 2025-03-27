Google added a number of new features to the event rich results search feature within Google Search. Some of these might not be new, but now on these event results you can share the event, add it to your calendar, see similar events, get more details on the venue and find nearby food and drinks.

Vijay Chauhan posted about this on X and shared a video of these features:

Google rolls out 5 new features in Event Rich Results worldwide!



✅ Share Event – Easily share with friends

📅 Add to Calendar option

🔍 Similar Events – Discover related events

📍 Venue – Get venue details

🍽 Nearby Food & Drinks – Find spots near the venue



CC:- @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/TR65YQ7ai6 — Vijay Chauhan 📈 (@VijayChauhanSEO) March 26, 2025

Here is a static image:

Here is a video I made of it:

I don't think all these features are new, but I do think the add to calendar and some others are new. I can be wrong.

