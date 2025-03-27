Google Event Search Results With Share, Add To Calendar, Similar Events, Venue & Nearby

Google added a number of new features to the event rich results search feature within Google Search. Some of these might not be new, but now on these event results you can share the event, add it to your calendar, see similar events, get more details on the venue and find nearby food and drinks.

Vijay Chauhan posted about this on X and shared a video of these features:

Here is a static image:

Google Search Event Result

Here is a video I made of it:

I don't think all these features are new, but I do think the add to calendar and some others are new. I can be wrong.

Forum discussion at X.

 

