Google is sometimes showing a hyperlink at the bottom of its search results named "About this data." This links to a Google help document in Merchant Center support named "How Google sources and uses information in the brand profile."

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted a screenshot of this on X - I was able to replicate this as well:

Google Search About This Data Linkpng

Again, when you click on it, it takes you to this Google help document.

My guess, this is a misplaced link that should be tied directly to some merchant information within the search results screen and not placed at the bottom of the page.

Forum discussion at X.

 

