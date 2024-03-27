Daily Search Forum Recap: March 27, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Local Service Ads is asking for more photos. SEOs, please don't remove the contact us and about us pages. Hotels can remove pricing details from its Google listings. Google Local reviews is testing reactions. Google Analytics real time reporting had issues today. Google help documentation is testing using AI features.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
SEOs, Please Don't Remove Contact Us & About Us Pages
Google's John Mueller asked if it would be alright not to list a contact us and about us page on their website. The reason is, they would only add it if Google wanted it, but not for users. John Mueller responded, "I can think of good reasons for some sites to have these kinds of pages, but, after double-checking, there's nothing in our search developer documentation that suggests this is needed."
-
Google Local Service Ads Sends Email Asking You To Upload Photos
Google is sending some Local Service Ads advertisers emails asking them to upload photos to their profiles. The email says, "Photos are coming to your Local Services Ads. Upload images to your profile to help your business stand out." But don't LSAs already contain photos?
-
Google Search Developer Docs Gain AI Generated Help Features
A week ago Monday, March 18th, I noticed Google's search developer documentation had generative AI features to help you find the answers to your question. This is in the form of an improved search, summary of the page content, a chat feature and more. I was told this was rolled out on some developer docs earlier in the year.
-
Google Local Reviews Reactions Notice
In November 2023 we started to see Google allow reactions on local photos and some reviews. Well, it seems to be rolling out more widely now.
-
Google Analytics Real Time Data Lagging Today
There are countless complaints across the forums and social media that Google Analytics real time data is lagging and not reporting accurately. It seems like those complaints are legit after checking a number of sites.
-
Google Cafe Cleaning & Delivery Robot
You probably have seen these cleaning and delivery robots in some restaurants and lounges but have you seen them in the Google cafes? Here is one doing its thing at one of the cafes at the GooglePlex in Mountain View, California.
Other Great Search Threads:
- It's also not a request for the site's homepage nor for a comprehensive sorted list - it's a restrict. Sometimes the homepage doesn't show on top, I wouldn't take that as a sign of anything in particular. It's a bit easier with small sites, but not always, John Mueller on X
- It's really refreshing to see this level of detail after an appeal is denied in GBP. This saves us a lot of time trying to get everything ship shape! Also - make sure you know who has admin access to your GBP, y'all.., Carrie Hill on X
- That's correct - hreflang is not geotargeting, it's all about alternate versions., John Mueller on X
- When I joined Google in early 2021, it was clear that regulatory & privacy changes and AI (automation) advancements would be key focus areas for marketers over the next several years. Fast-forward three years, and we’re now at the inflection point., AdsLiaison on X
- Hey Brett, This is currently in closed beta. I don't have further details to share at this time, but we're continuing to test it., AdsLiaison on X
