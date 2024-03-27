Daily Search Forum Recap: March 27, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Local Service Ads is asking for more photos. SEOs, please don't remove the contact us and about us pages. Hotels can remove pricing details from its Google listings. Google Local reviews is testing reactions. Google Analytics real time reporting had issues today. Google help documentation is testing using AI features.

SEOs, Please Don't Remove Contact Us & About Us Pages

Google's John Mueller asked if it would be alright not to list a contact us and about us page on their website. The reason is, they would only add it if Google wanted it, but not for users. John Mueller responded, "I can think of good reasons for some sites to have these kinds of pages, but, after double-checking, there's nothing in our search developer documentation that suggests this is needed."

Google is sending some Local Service Ads advertisers emails asking them to upload photos to their profiles. The email says, "Photos are coming to your Local Services Ads. Upload images to your profile to help your business stand out." But don't LSAs already contain photos?

A week ago Monday, March 18th, I noticed Google's search developer documentation had generative AI features to help you find the answers to your question. This is in the form of an improved search, summary of the page content, a chat feature and more. I was told this was rolled out on some developer docs earlier in the year.

In November 2023 we started to see Google allow reactions on local photos and some reviews. Well, it seems to be rolling out more widely now.

There are countless complaints across the forums and social media that Google Analytics real time data is lagging and not reporting accurately. It seems like those complaints are legit after checking a number of sites.

You probably have seen these cleaning and delivery robots in some restaurants and lounges but have you seen them in the Google cafes? Here is one doing its thing at one of the cafes at the GooglePlex in Mountain View, California.

