Daily Search Forum Recap: March 27, 2023

Mar 27, 2023 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

There is a new local search ranking factors study out to read over. Google Ads is testing blue verified checkmarks in search ads. Google News might not fully render a page before it shows it in the search results. Google is currently looking into GA4 and AMP support. A Microsoft executive mocked Google Bard for not citing sources and I have another segment on my vlog with Sam Michelson.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Ads Tests Blue Badges For Verified Advertisers In Search
    Google is testing showing blue badge icons and labels on some search ads for advertisers who are verified by Google Ads. The blue label is a blue circle with ridges and checkmark within it.
  • Local Ranking Study For 2023 From Whitespark
    The folks over at Whitespark has published there 2023 local ranking factors study, where they asked dozens of local SEO experts to rank what they think are the most important ranking signals for local pack and organic local search rankings.
  • Google Might Not Fully Render A News Article Before Showing It In Search
    Gary Illyes from Google said that in some cases, Google may not fully render a page before showing it in Google Search or Google News. It depends on how timely that content is and how quickly Google needs to index and serve it in Google Search.
  • Google Currently Looking Into AMP Support in GA4
    As you know, Google Analytics 4 does not support tracking AMP pages. Well, Google's Ads Liaison, Ginny Marvin, said on Friday that Google is "currently looking into it and will share an update as soon as we have one."
  • Microsoft Exec Burns Google Over Lack Of Citations In Bard
    As a reminder, when Google launched Bard, I, along with some others, were taken back by the lack of citations and links to sources provided in its answers. A Microsoft executive of over 21 years, Michael Schechter, Vice President, Growth and Distribution at Microsoft, even mocked Google Bard about that over the weekend.
  • Vlog #216: Sam Michelson On Search Intent, Features & Reputation Management
    In part one, we spoke about who Sam Michelson is and his business development techniques. In part two, we dove into CRM software and how they use it, including looking at a new piece of software for partner management...
  • Google Bull
    Here is a statue of a bull at the Google Haifa office, this photo was take a month ago and posted on Instagram. So the other day we had a Google cow and now a Google bull.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

Previous story: Vlog #216: Sam Michelson On Search Intent, Features & Reputation Management
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus