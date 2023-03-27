Daily Search Forum Recap: March 27, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

There is a new local search ranking factors study out to read over. Google Ads is testing blue verified checkmarks in search ads. Google News might not fully render a page before it shows it in the search results. Google is currently looking into GA4 and AMP support. A Microsoft executive mocked Google Bard for not citing sources and I have another segment on my vlog with Sam Michelson.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.