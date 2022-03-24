Daily Search Forum Recap: March 24, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has released the third product reviews update, the March 2022 Product Reviews update and here is what we see so far with this update. Google said it cut irrelevant search results down by over 50% in seven years, that over 60% more queries are natural language and Google launched 5,000 changes with 800,000 experiments in 2021. Google launched a new Google Partners Directory. Google paused ads that have content that exploits, dismisses or condones the Russia-Ukraine war. Google is testing a light gray search box feature. Google had a feature, by accident, that told you which stocks to buy and more search news below.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.