Google Search Tests Light Gray Search Box

Google seems to be testing another variation of the Google Search box. This one is a light gray background color for the search box. We also recently saw Google testing the dark borders for the search box and also an edgeless search box.

Here is a screenshot of this from Frank Sandtmann, a German SEO consultant:

I am not sure I like this light gray search box, but Frank told me that this light gray turns darker when you place your mouse cursor over the search box.

Punit also spotted this and posted a video of it on Twitter - here is a GIF from that video showing it in action:

Google always be testing...

