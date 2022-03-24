Google Pauses Ads That Exploits, Dismisses Or Condones The Russia-Ukraine War

Google last night posted a new policy in the sensitive events category that will pause ads that exploits, dismisses or condones the Russia and Ukraine war. Google wrote "due to the war in Ukraine, we will pause ads containing content that exploits, dismisses, or condones the war."

This is both a policy update for Google Ads and Google Merchant Center (shopping ads).

In late February, Google blocked ads from displaying in the so-called Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) and Luhansk People's Republic (LNR). Then in early March, Google paused ads in Russia completely.

This is Google's next step in what it is doing to support Ukraine in this horrible war.

"We can confirm that we're taking additional steps to clarify, and in some instances expand our monetization guidelines as they relate to the war in Ukraine," Google spokesman Michael Aciman said told Reuters.

