New Google Partners Directory Now Live

Google has launched the new Google Partners directory with new ways to search for partners and also the new and updated partner program. Google said "now it's easier than ever to find the right partner to help you grow your business."

The AdsLiaison confirmed this is new on Twitter saying "the new Google Partners directory is now available,"

The new Google Partners directory is now available 👇 https://t.co/y3sSUysXQb — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) March 23, 2022

You can access the new directory over here - here is screenshot of it that you can click on to enlarge:

Forum discussion at Twitter.