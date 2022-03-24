New Google Partners Directory Now Live

Mar 24, 2022 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Ads (AdWords)
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

New Google Partners Directory Now Live

Google has launched the new Google Partners directory with new ways to search for partners and also the new and updated partner program. Google said "now it's easier than ever to find the right partner to help you grow your business."

The AdsLiaison confirmed this is new on Twitter saying "the new Google Partners directory is now available,"

You can access the new directory over here - here is screenshot of it that you can click on to enlarge:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Search Recommends Which Stocks To Buy Now
 
blog comments powered by Disqus