Daily Search Forum Recap: March 23, 2022

Mar 23, 2022 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Did you discover 404ed pages two years later that you now want to redirect, will those links kick in? Google says probably not but maybe if those links are strong. Google Search Console rich results report will enforce location for event schema. Google Search is testing discount codes in the shopping pack. Microsoft Bing is testing on this page jump links. Microsoft Advertising updated its reporting in a big way. Google has a new easter egg for the National Cherry Blossom Festival.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Does Redirecting Links That Lead To 404 Pages Gain Google SEO Value?
    We know that links pointing to pages that do not exist, that 404 or some soft 404, are links that are not counted by Google - that is not new. But John Mueller of Google spoke about how sometimes you can redirect old 404 pages and that link may pass to the new page, even if that link is 404ed for years?
  • Microsoft Bing On This Page SERP Feature
    Microsoft Bing is testing a feature in its search results page to anchor you to different sections of the search results. Microsoft calls this "On This Page" and when you click on an item on the left side bar, the searcher will be anchored down the search results page to that section.
  • Google Search With Discount Coupon Codes In Shopping Pack
    Google is showing coupon codes that you can click on to "view code" and then that will show the code that you can copy and paste into the checkout page at the merchant to get the discount. This seems to be powered by Google the Merchant Center promotions feature (help document here).
  • Google Search Console Rich Results Report To Enforce Event Locations
    Google posted a notice that it will now show warnings in the Google Search Console rich results report for when your structured data does not define the location for an event. Google said it will "start enforcing location requirements for events."
  • Microsoft Advertising Updates Reporting Capabilities & Usability
    Microsoft Advertising announced its "biggest reporting update in our history" by making the search ads reports "faster, easier, and more intuitive," the company said. The company said reporting is now 60% faster to find and use.
  • Google Easter Egg For National Cherry Blossom Festival
    If you go to Google and search for [National Cherry Blossom Festival] or [cherry blossom] or [hanami season] and so on, Google will give you a Cherry Blossom flower to click on that will trigger Google to have flower pedals to fall from the top of the search results page to the bottom.
  • Google Swing While Working At Zurich Office
    Here is a photo of a Googler at the Zurich office swinging around while working. He posted this on Instagram and wrote "Finally (pretending) working at the office!" I guess he just returned to the off

