Daily Search Forum Recap: March 23, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Did you discover 404ed pages two years later that you now want to redirect, will those links kick in? Google says probably not but maybe if those links are strong. Google Search Console rich results report will enforce location for event schema. Google Search is testing discount codes in the shopping pack. Microsoft Bing is testing on this page jump links. Microsoft Advertising updated its reporting in a big way. Google has a new easter egg for the National Cherry Blossom Festival.

