Daily Search Forum Recap: March 23, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Did you discover 404ed pages two years later that you now want to redirect, will those links kick in? Google says probably not but maybe if those links are strong. Google Search Console rich results report will enforce location for event schema. Google Search is testing discount codes in the shopping pack. Microsoft Bing is testing on this page jump links. Microsoft Advertising updated its reporting in a big way. Google has a new easter egg for the National Cherry Blossom Festival.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Does Redirecting Links That Lead To 404 Pages Gain Google SEO Value?
We know that links pointing to pages that do not exist, that 404 or some soft 404, are links that are not counted by Google - that is not new. But John Mueller of Google spoke about how sometimes you can redirect old 404 pages and that link may pass to the new page, even if that link is 404ed for years?
- Microsoft Bing On This Page SERP Feature
Microsoft Bing is testing a feature in its search results page to anchor you to different sections of the search results. Microsoft calls this "On This Page" and when you click on an item on the left side bar, the searcher will be anchored down the search results page to that section.
- Google Search With Discount Coupon Codes In Shopping Pack
Google is showing coupon codes that you can click on to "view code" and then that will show the code that you can copy and paste into the checkout page at the merchant to get the discount. This seems to be powered by Google the Merchant Center promotions feature (help document here).
- Google Search Console Rich Results Report To Enforce Event Locations
Google posted a notice that it will now show warnings in the Google Search Console rich results report for when your structured data does not define the location for an event. Google said it will "start enforcing location requirements for events."
- Microsoft Advertising Updates Reporting Capabilities & Usability
Microsoft Advertising announced its "biggest reporting update in our history" by making the search ads reports "faster, easier, and more intuitive," the company said. The company said reporting is now 60% faster to find and use.
- Google Easter Egg For National Cherry Blossom Festival
If you go to Google and search for [National Cherry Blossom Festival] or [cherry blossom] or [hanami season] and so on, Google will give you a Cherry Blossom flower to click on that will trigger Google to have flower pedals to fall from the top of the search results page to the bottom.
- Google Swing While Working At Zurich Office
Here is a photo of a Googler at the Zurich office swinging around while working. He posted this on Instagram and wrote "Finally (pretending) working at the office!" I guess he just returned to the off
Other Great Search Threads:
- I don't know of anything. I'll check around, but if I don't reply soon, you can assume this is yet again one of those times when we're all going "what update are they talking about?", Danny Sullivan on Twitter
- This is my favorite. Today is my last day with @sengineland; it's bittersweet to say the least. Thank you all so much for reading my work, answering my questions, supporting my career and making me feel like I belong., George Nguyen on Twitter
- U.S. Judge Motions to Sanction Google and Compel Disclosure of Case Documents, WebmasterWorld
- With the right tools and practices, you can streamline the creation of a website. ☝️ Watch the new episode of SEOs & Devs, where @g33konaut and @CrystalontheWeb discuss Screaming Frog, Google Search Console, and, Google Search Central on Twitter
- Yeah, I wouldn't sweat the difference for SEO. If something needs to drop urgently, use the URL removal tool. Sometimes folks recommend 410 for easier tracking in server logs, but that's up to you (a, John Mueller on Twitter
- It's weird when "good practices" like TOC & FAQs get turned into cookie-cutter recipies, and all sites start to look the same. At that point, you know that the content is not just secondary, an, John Mueller on Twitter
- Reddit is not a magic bullet, there's so much bad information on there too (as much as I like the site) -- like on any UGC site. My guess is that there's a tiny portion of people who add "reddit", John Mueller on Twitter
- Yeah, that's just plainly wrong. It would be nice if SEJ updated their content., John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google Search Console to show event rich results errors for missing locations
- 8 email best practices for 2022 to drive growth
- Instagram product tags rolling out to all U.S. users
- Merchant Center can now be linked to Google Analytics 4
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
Industry & Business
- Google Removes Iconic Android Statues From Its Headquarters, San Francisco Chronicle
- Privacy advocates raise concern over Google's access to Messages and Phone metadata, Android Police
Links & Content Marketing
- How to Plan Your Content Creation Strategy?, Internet Marketing Ninjas
- Case Study: The ROI of Re-optimizing Content (Plus Bonus How-To), Moz
- Tech Marketers Shine But Face a Big Hurdle: Content Operations [New Research], Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- 7 Things You Can Do in Apple Maps on Mac, Make Use Of
- Google Maps tries to eliminate retail’s last mile headaches, RetailWire
Mobile & Voice
SEO
- JavaScript SEO: How Google Crawls and Indexes JavaScript Websites, iPullRank
- Should You Make the Move? An SEO’s Journey from Agency to In-House, Moz
- Volume Update! Why Semrush Search Volume is the Most Accurate on the Market (Study), Semrush
- What SEOs Should Know About Accessibility, Seer Interactive
- 4 SEO Benefits of Going Public (A Unique Study), Ahrefs
PPC
- Microsoft Ads Reporting Update, Biggest In Their History, Paid Search Weekly
- What Is Brand Essence? 5 Examples, Hubspot
Other Search
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.