Google Easter Egg For National Cherry Blossom Festival

If you go to Google and search for [National Cherry Blossom Festival] or [cherry blossom] or [hanami season] and so on, Google will give you a Cherry Blossom flower to click on that will trigger Google to have flower pedals to fall from the top of the search results page to the bottom.

Here is a GIF I made of it on mobile, but it should work on desktop as well:

The National Cherry Blossom Festival is a spring celebration in Washington, D.C., commemorating the March 27, 1912, gift of Japanese cherry trees from Mayor Yukio Ozaki of Tokyo City to the city of Washington, D.C. Wikipedia.

I spotted this via Reddit with a thanks to Danny Goodwin.

