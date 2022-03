Here is a photo of a Googler at the Zurich office swinging around while working. He posted this on Instagram and wrote "Finally (pretending) working at the office!" I guess he just returned to the office and decided to take a photo of it. He posted this on Instagram.

Google loves their swings, they have many of them.

