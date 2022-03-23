Microsoft Bing On This Page SERP Feature

Mar 23, 2022 • 7:41 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Bing Search
Microsoft Bing is testing a feature in its search results page to anchor you to different sections of the search results. Microsoft calls this "On This Page" and when you click on an item on the left side bar, the searcher will be anchored down the search results page to that section.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani and posted on Twitter - here is a screenshot from Frank Sandtmann, a German based SEO, since I cannot replicate:

Here is a video Khushal made:

Bing has been doing interesting things with the search results page including page insights and explore on this page - here is just one more.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

