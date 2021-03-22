Daily Search Forum Recap: March 22, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google To Move Last Batch Of Sites To Mobile-First Indexing Soon
    Google's John Mueller said in a video hangout on Friday that Google has stopped automatically moving sites to the mobile-first indexing system. Instead, the last batch of sites are being queued up and will all be moved over sometime in the coming month or months.
  • Vlog #112: Dan Toplitt on Enterprise SEO & Looking At The Larger Picture
    On a bit of a gloomy day, Dan Toplitt was out in my neighborhood and stopped by to get on the vlog. Dan and I met prior to him becoming an SEO...
  • Not Helpful Button On Google Local Reviews
    Google is now testing a "not helpful" button in the local reviews within local listings in Google Maps and Google Search. Tom Waddington spotted this and posted the screenshot below on Twitter.
  • Google: It Is About Link Quality Not Link Quantity
    For most SEOs, this is very obvious, that it is not about the raw number of links you have to your webpages but rather the quality of those links. Google can and likely does ignore the low quality links, so having a billion low quality links is worthless in many cases. But having one high quality link can be huge for a site.
  • Google Tests Chat Button In Local Panel (Instead Of Message)
    Google's local panel allows you to message or now chat with some businesses that enable the messaging feature in Google My Business. Previously, Google always called it "message" in the local panel but now Google is testing calling it "chat."
  • Google Ads Tests Smart Matching Match Type
    Last week, @PPCGreg spotted Google testing a brand new match type in Google Ads named "Smart Matching." What is Smart Matching? I have no idea but Google Ads confirmed it was a "small tests that select advertisers have opted into." But I have no idea what makes this match type "smart."
  • Google Kippah
    We have seen Google branded kippahs or yarmulkes before but here is one from the Jewgler, Matthew Yeager. He shared this photo with me on Friday and I figured I'd share it here since you all see me we

