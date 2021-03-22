Google Ads Tests Smart Matching Match Type

Last week, @PPCGreg spotted Google testing a brand new match type in Google Ads named "Smart Matching." What is Smart Matching? I have no idea but Google Ads confirmed it was a "small tests that select advertisers have opted into." But I have no idea what makes this match type "smart."

Greg posted this screen shot on Twitter:

Google Ads replied saying "This filter option was the result of a bug that is now being fixed, but no traffic was affected. This experiment is one of many small tests that select advertisers have opted into. We don’t have anything more to share at this time."

Now, if you read the responses to the original post on Twitter you can feel the concern from the PPC community about yet another match type that promises to be "smart."

