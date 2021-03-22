We have seen Google branded kippahs or yarmulkes before but here is one from the Jewgler, Matthew Yeager. He shared this photo with me on Friday and I figured I'd share it here since you all see me wearing a kippah in my videos.

Matthew said on Twitter "You are correct, I am indeed a Jewgler! I enjoy donning my Google kippah every Friday night when I sit down to a hamische Shabbat dinner with my family. ❤️ From our Jewgler family to yours, שבת שלום!"

For more information on Kippahs, see Wikipedia.

