Larry Page & Sergey Brin Knock On Your Door

Jacob Ritchie, a computer science PhD Student Stanford was surprised in December 2019 when the co-founders of Google knocked on his office door at Stanford. It was Larry Page and Sergey Brin, the co-founders of Google on the other side.

He said on Twitter "Larry and Sergey were visiting Stanford to "take a trip down memory lane" after stepping down on Tuesday from their roles at Google and Alphabet, where they've been for over 20 years. My office used to belong to Larry (who was a PhD student in HCI) - he had that office because Sergey had let him in early with an illicitly-obtained master door key, and he got to pick out what he thought was the best desk in the HCI/Graphics wing of the then-new CS building. They knocked on the office door on the off chance that there was someone inside. They were extremely nice and so were their wives, who were with them! What an incredibly surreal and amazing experience. Their work has radically reshaped the lives of billions of people. They are also two of the richest people on the planet."

How crazy!

