Vlog #112: Dan Toplitt on Enterprise SEO & Looking At The Larger Picture

On a bit of a gloomy day, Dan Toplitt was out in my neighborhood and stopped by to get on the vlog. Dan and I met prior to him becoming an SEO, he worked for a client of mine in the online scholarship world. He first experienced SEO by working with our company. Dan is now the Head of US SEO at Reprise Digital. Before that he worked in that company I mentioned before and after that he was at Resolution Media and now at Reprise. We talked a bit of the personalities at those companies.

He said at Reprise, they kind of have this incubator approach to scaling SEO solutions in his agency. That may include his beard, but probably not. He loves the outdoors and does a lot of hiking.

He said in the enterprise SEO world you generally do not read up on every algorithm tweak, it is a much more holistic view of SEO. However, he did say Google has been prioritizing changes in their algorithm tweaks, specifically around Google My Business and Google Shopping. So the behavior of shopping locally and how Google reacts to that is with changes it makes is interesting. So interesting that tracking and analyzing all of this with an omni channel approach is important. Google going free with shopping is important he said. He also explained how Google is making changes at insane speed around COVID safety and COVID purchase decisions. We spoke a bit about the SearchOn 2020 announcements as well, including the in this video feature and passage indexing. We spent a nice amount of time talking about what will passage indexing mean for content.

This is part one, part two is out next week...

