Daily Search Forum Recap: March 21, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's March 2024 spam update finished rolling out, it is important to note the big core update is still rolling out, those earlier manual actions were not the spam update and finally the Core Web Vitals change was also different. Those sites hit by Google manual actions didn't seem to recover yet. Yahoo Search is still being worked on, Yahoo says hang tight. Google is investigating issues with images not showing in the search result snippets. Google Maps has this weird bug or spam attack where it places different businesses with different addresses in the same map pin area.

  • Google March 2024 Spam Update Finished Rolling Out
    Google has completed the rollout of the March 2024 spam update after a 14-day and 21-hour period. This update started on March 5, 2024, and was completed on March 20, 2024. Remember, the March 2024 core update is still rolling out and will do so for the next couple of weeks.
  • Yahoo Search Wiring Up New Stuff - Hang Tight On Its Arrival
    In November we were expecting to see parts of the new Yahoo Search soon but at this point, we have not seen it yet. Brian Provost, the Senior VP and General Manager of Yahoo Search, said on X last night that we should hang tight, the team is still wiring up some new stuff.
  • Report: Sites Hit By March 2024 Pure Spam Manual Actions Not Recovering
    The days after the Google March 2024 spam and core updates were released, Google issued tons of manual actions. They were mostly pure spam manual actions that resulted in all or parts of a website being deindexed for violating Google's search spam policies, as Google calls it. Most, if not all, of those sites that were hit have not recovered yet.
  • Google Maps Bug Places Business With Different Addresses In Same Map Pin
    Joy Hawkins shared a very unusual bug with Google Maps where it places businesses with different addresses in the same location in the same map pin area. It just drops these map pins in one address when they are not located by that map pin.
  • Again, Images Not Showing For Some Google Search Result Snippets
    Google is once again investigating issues with recipe images and other images not showing for some sites within the Google Search results. We reported on several issues with recipe sites several weeks ago and it seems to be happening again for some of these sites.
  • Graffiti Android Statue At GooglePlex
    Here is one of the many Android statues at the GooglePlex. This one has graffiti all over it - I suspect it was intentional but it seems to be off in the corner somewhere at the GooglePlex.

