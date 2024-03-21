Daily Search Forum Recap: March 21, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's March 2024 spam update finished rolling out, it is important to note the big core update is still rolling out, those earlier manual actions were not the spam update and finally the Core Web Vitals change was also different. Those sites hit by Google manual actions didn't seem to recover yet. Yahoo Search is still being worked on, Yahoo says hang tight. Google is investigating issues with images not showing in the search result snippets. Google Maps has this weird bug or spam attack where it places different businesses with different addresses in the same map pin area.

