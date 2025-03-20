Daily Search Forum Recap: March 20, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google admitted that if searchers don't use your page in the search results, it may be removed. Google dropped the review count for review stars for non-product search results. Microsoft said schema is used for its LLMs, like Copilot. Bing has buy now buttons that direct users to your shopping cart and adds the item to the cart. Google Business Profles fixed the issue with the recertification requests from last week, those impacted should have been reverfied. Bing Webmaster Tools was not working most of yesterday.

Data Privacy Laws in 2025: Upcoming Changes and Requirements, Measure Minds Group

