Daily Search Forum Recap: March 20, 2025

Mar 20, 2025 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google admitted that if searchers don't use your page in the search results, it may be removed. Google dropped the review count for review stars for non-product search results. Microsoft said schema is used for its LLMs, like Copilot. Bing has buy now buttons that direct users to your shopping cart and adds the item to the cart. Google Business Profles fixed the issue with the recertification requests from last week, those impacted should have been reverfied. Bing Webmaster Tools was not working most of yesterday.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google: If Searchers Don't Use Your Page In Search It May Be Removed
    Google admitted in a video published on its own Search Central YouTube channel that if searchers do not use your page(s) in the search results, those pages may stop showing up in the search results. Martin Splitt said this in a recent YouTube short he posted where he said, "if pages fall off the index again... users don't really use them in search results."
  • Google Drops Review Counts For Non-Shopping Results
    Google seems to have dropped showing the number of reviews are on a page, the review count, next to the review stars, for non-shopping/e-commerce pages. Google Search is now showing rating review values when using AggregateRating mark-up.
  • Microsoft Confirms Schema Helps Its LLMs (Copilot) Understand Your Content
    There is a big debate in the SEO community on the topic of schema markup and LLMs. Do LLMs like Microsoft Bing's Copilot, Google's Gemini, OpenAI's ChatGPT, Perplexity and others use schema markup and structured data in any way. Fabrice Canel, Principal Product Manager at Microsoft Bing, said they do.
  • Bing Buy Now Button Goes Directly To Checkout
    Microsoft Bing's shopping carousel results have a "buy now" button that now links directly to the checkout page of the merchant. So when you click on buy now, it adds that item directly to the cart of the merchant's website.
  • Google Business Profiles Fixed The Reverification Bug
    Last week, Google sent out a bulk load of reverification requests to Google Business Profiles. Well, according to Google's Rick Saxe, it was a bug and the bug should be fixed as of the past day or so.
  • Bing Webmaster Tools Down Has Been Down Hours
    Bing Webmaster Tools has been down and/or loading incredibly slowly for the past couple of hours. SEOs began noticing this since around 11 am ET and as of the time I posted this story, it is still down or barely loading.
  • Video: Google Campus Ducks & Goats
    A few months ago Google had ducks and goats at one of the Google campuses. Here is a video of this from Google's Ben Kaufman who posted about it on X just recently.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: March 20, 2025

Mar 20, 2025 - 10:00 am
Bing Search

Microsoft Confirms Schema Helps Its LLMs (Copilot) Understand Your Content

Mar 20, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Drops Review Counts For Non-Shopping Results

Mar 20, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: If Searchers Don't Use Your Page In Search It May Be Removed

Mar 20, 2025 - 7:31 am
Bing Search

Bing Buy Now Button Goes Directly To Checkout

Mar 20, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Fixed The Reverification Bug

Mar 20, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Microsoft Confirms Schema Helps Its LLMs (Copilot) Understand Your Content

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.