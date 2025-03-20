Daily Search Forum Recap: March 20, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google admitted that if searchers don't use your page in the search results, it may be removed. Google dropped the review count for review stars for non-product search results. Microsoft said schema is used for its LLMs, like Copilot. Bing has buy now buttons that direct users to your shopping cart and adds the item to the cart. Google Business Profles fixed the issue with the recertification requests from last week, those impacted should have been reverfied. Bing Webmaster Tools was not working most of yesterday.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google: If Searchers Don't Use Your Page In Search It May Be Removed
Google admitted in a video published on its own Search Central YouTube channel that if searchers do not use your page(s) in the search results, those pages may stop showing up in the search results. Martin Splitt said this in a recent YouTube short he posted where he said, "if pages fall off the index again... users don't really use them in search results."
-
Google Drops Review Counts For Non-Shopping Results
Google seems to have dropped showing the number of reviews are on a page, the review count, next to the review stars, for non-shopping/e-commerce pages. Google Search is now showing rating review values when using AggregateRating mark-up.
-
Microsoft Confirms Schema Helps Its LLMs (Copilot) Understand Your Content
There is a big debate in the SEO community on the topic of schema markup and LLMs. Do LLMs like Microsoft Bing's Copilot, Google's Gemini, OpenAI's ChatGPT, Perplexity and others use schema markup and structured data in any way. Fabrice Canel, Principal Product Manager at Microsoft Bing, said they do.
-
Bing Buy Now Button Goes Directly To Checkout
Microsoft Bing's shopping carousel results have a "buy now" button that now links directly to the checkout page of the merchant. So when you click on buy now, it adds that item directly to the cart of the merchant's website.
-
Google Business Profiles Fixed The Reverification Bug
Last week, Google sent out a bulk load of reverification requests to Google Business Profiles. Well, according to Google's Rick Saxe, it was a bug and the bug should be fixed as of the past day or so.
-
Bing Webmaster Tools Down Has Been Down Hours
Bing Webmaster Tools has been down and/or loading incredibly slowly for the past couple of hours. SEOs began noticing this since around 11 am ET and as of the time I posted this story, it is still down or barely loading.
-
Video: Google Campus Ducks & Goats
A few months ago Google had ducks and goats at one of the Google campuses. Here is a video of this from Google's Ben Kaufman who posted about it on X just recently.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Ranking tool issues, again... and right in the middle of a core update! This is a screenshot from Ahrefs, but I see issues on SERanking too, Laura Chiocciora on X
- Incognito-friendly now -> Gemini no longer requires a Google account to chat "Obviously, talking to Gemini when signed into your Google account delivers a better experience. However, if you want to have a private conversation that is, Glenn Gabe on X
- Looks like Sports Illustrated (SI) might be up to its old tricks again. In November 2023 SI got caught running articles created by AI. I just ran a bunch of their content through an AI detector and found content, Mordy Oberstein on X
- Researched Google's New AI Mode So You Don't Have To. Evaluated hundreds of AI Mode outputs across user intents & here's what you NEED to know: It's genuinely AI-powered - the same query "cheap flights" produced seemingly endless, Britney Muller on Bluesky
