Daily Search Forum Recap: March 19, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google will post a feedback form after the March core update is done to hear how things went with this update. Google said publishing content in bulk does not make the content spam. Google says canonicalizing from www to non-www shouldn't impact rankings. Microsoft Advertising can now import from Google Ads PMax to Microsoft PMax, fully. Google has a new head of Search, new lead of search quality and ranking as other Googlers change roles.

