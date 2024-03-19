Daily Search Forum Recap: March 19, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google will post a feedback form after the March core update is done to hear how things went with this update. Google said publishing content in bulk does not make the content spam. Google says canonicalizing from www to non-www shouldn't impact rankings. Microsoft Advertising can now import from Google Ads PMax to Microsoft PMax, fully. Google has a new head of Search, new lead of search quality and ranking as other Googlers change roles.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Will Collect Feedback After The March Core & Spam Updates Are Done
    If you've been glancing at the comments on this site or reading the feedback thus far on social media, you can tell that so far, SEOs and site owners are not that happy with the Google Search results. Google has told us to be patient and wait to see the results when the updates are both completed but Google is also saying that it will open up a feedback form for you all to submit feedback about the update.
  • Google Changes: Liz Reid New Head Of Search, Pandu Nayak Steps Down As Search Quality & Rankings Lead
    Google announced some executive changes last night with Liz Reid being named the new head of Google Search. Pandu Nayak stepped down as the lead of search quality and ranking. Cathy Edwards stepped down as the lead Google Apps, Google News, Google Discover and other ecosystem efforts. Finally, Cheenu Venkatachary has stepped up to lead our quality and ranking teams, in place of Pandu Nayak.
  • Google: Publishing Content In Bulk Is Not Spam
    Google's John Mueller said publishing content in bulk does not make the content spammy in the eyes of Google Search. He said if you publish awesome content in bulk, Google loves awesome content. But if you publish low-quality content in bulk or not, then Google does not like that content.
  • Google: Canonicalizing From WWW to Non-WWW Won't Impact Your Search Rankings
    Google's John Mueller said that if your website is www.domain.com and then you decide to canonicalize it to the non-www, so it goes to domain.com from www.domain.com - that change would not have a big impact on your rankings. He wrote on Reddit, "This won't cause problems with search visibility / rankings / indexing: when the canonical URL switches, it just switches."
  • Now Important Google Ads PMax To Microsoft Advertising PMax - Fully
    While Microsoft has offered tools to import your Google Ads campaigns into Microsoft Advertising, including PMax import tools - now you can supposedly import from PMax to PMax, with Microsoft fully supporting PMax campaigns these days.
  • Google & Yahoo Got Lucky T-Shirt From 24 Years Ago
    Back also 24 years ago, on June 26, 2000, Google and Yahoo had a partnership party and printed t-shirts that read, "Google and Yahoo Got Lucky." It was the date Yahoo selected Google to power its search results - a very important date for Google.

