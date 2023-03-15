Daily Search Forum Recap: March 15, 2023

Mar 15, 2023 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Microsoft Bing has been using GPT-4 for several weeks now, did you notice? You can now report some reviews on Google Local Service Ads. Google's John Mueller provided detailed hreflang SEO advice. Google is promoting "camera search" directly in the search results listings. Google Local has a "similar to" feature in local listings. Yes, Google announced a March 2023 broad core update earlier today - more on that and what we are seeing tomorrow...

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Bing Has Been Using OpenAI's New GPT-4 For Five-Weeks
    Microsoft Bing confirmed minutes after OpenAI announced the new version of GPT, GPT-4, that Bing uses that upgraded model. Yusuf Mehdi from Microsoft said, "We are happy to confirm that the new Bing is running on GPT-4, customized for search."
  • Google's John Mueller Offers Hreflang SEO Advice
    John Mueller of Google posted a super detailed response to an hreflang implementation question on Reddit. The response is so detailed, I am afraid that if I try to dumb it down, I will get it wrong.
  • You Can Now Report Some Reviews On Google Local Service Ads
    Google now lets you report some reviews left on Local Service Ads. You can report the normal Google Business Profile reviews, but not the verified reviews but at least it is a start.
  • Google Local Listing "Similar To" Showing Similar Restaurants
    Google may show similar businesses or restaurants in the local business listing of a competing business or restaurant. This "similar to" section may show up based on your previous search or visit history.
  • Google Camera Search Promo Within Mobile Search Results
    I was doing some searches yesterday to test new Google Search featured and I stumbled upon Google showing a promotion in the mobile search results to use camera search. It was a snippet placed under some product results that says "Can't describe it? Shop with your camera in the Google app."
  • Google Brazil G Logo Sign Is Hypnotic
    Here is a photo of one of the signages from the Google Brazil office. This super G logo is set up to look hypnotic. I spotted this on Instagram.

Search Engine Land Stories:

