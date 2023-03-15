Daily Search Forum Recap: March 15, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Microsoft Bing has been using GPT-4 for several weeks now, did you notice? You can now report some reviews on Google Local Service Ads. Google's John Mueller provided detailed hreflang SEO advice. Google is promoting "camera search" directly in the search results listings. Google Local has a "similar to" feature in local listings. Yes, Google announced a March 2023 broad core update earlier today - more on that and what we are seeing tomorrow...
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Bing Has Been Using OpenAI's New GPT-4 For Five-Weeks
Microsoft Bing confirmed minutes after OpenAI announced the new version of GPT, GPT-4, that Bing uses that upgraded model. Yusuf Mehdi from Microsoft said, "We are happy to confirm that the new Bing is running on GPT-4, customized for search."
- Google's John Mueller Offers Hreflang SEO Advice
John Mueller of Google posted a super detailed response to an hreflang implementation question on Reddit. The response is so detailed, I am afraid that if I try to dumb it down, I will get it wrong.
- You Can Now Report Some Reviews On Google Local Service Ads
Google now lets you report some reviews left on Local Service Ads. You can report the normal Google Business Profile reviews, but not the verified reviews but at least it is a start.
- Google Local Listing "Similar To" Showing Similar Restaurants
Google may show similar businesses or restaurants in the local business listing of a competing business or restaurant. This "similar to" section may show up based on your previous search or visit history.
- Google Camera Search Promo Within Mobile Search Results
I was doing some searches yesterday to test new Google Search featured and I stumbled upon Google showing a promotion in the mobile search results to use camera search. It was a snippet placed under some product results that says "Can't describe it? Shop with your camera in the Google app."
- Google Brazil G Logo Sign Is Hypnotic
Here is a photo of one of the signages from the Google Brazil office. This super G logo is set up to look hypnotic. I spotted this on Instagram.
Other Great Search Threads:
- I don't think there's a binary border for things like this. That said, my opinion is that telling people how to live their lives does sound a lot like the "YL" abbreviation., John Mueller on Twitter
- Google just added a page dedicated to its Office Hours videos. If you have questions (not tied to a specific site), you can access a form right on that page to submit those questions. Something to keep in mind as you come acro, Glenn Gabe on Twitter
- I don't think there's a secret to starting a site off, or nobody told me about the trick :). My main recommendation would be to consider building out a single site as much as possible, rather, John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- OpenAI releases GPT-4 and Bing Chat upgraded
- Google: Generative AI coming to Docs, Gmail in Workspace
- Why Facebook advertisers should test Performance Max
- How to demonstrate E-E-A-T in AI-generated content
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Google Analytics 4 vs Universal Analytics, Rank Ranger
- GA4: A Step-By-Step Guide To Offline Conversion Tracking, Search Engine Journal
Industry & Business
- Did Google’s Caution Give Microsoft a Lead in AI?, Wall Street Journal
- Online ad spending market to grow at a CAGR of 10.98% from 2021 to 2026, Decline in offline ad spending to boost the market growth - Technavio, Benzinga
Links & Content Marketing
- 50+ Free & Creative April Marketing Ideas (With Examples!), WordStream
- The Best Examples Of Digital PR Campaigns, Go Fish Digital
- What’s a Content Marketer? Exploring Skills, Roles, and Salaries, Semrush
- 6 Link Building Services That Actually Work (+6 More to Avoid), Ahrefs
- Why ChatGPT can’t save marketing—or marketers, Ad Age
Local & Maps
- Electric vehicle charging stations are now on the Waze map, Google Blog
- Google Releases Android Auto 9.1, Everyone Can Download It Right Now, AutoEvolution
Mobile & Voice
- GPT-4’s new capabilities power a ‘virtual volunteer’ for the visually impaired, TechCrunch
- How Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant Lost the A.I. Race, New York Times
SEO
- Ecommerce SEO Guide to Boost Your Store for Success in 2023, The Upper Ranks
- How to Optimize your Content for Google's Rich Results, Schema App
- International website migrations: Challenges and solutions, Oncrawl
- Landing Page Classification, SEO Theory
- SEO site audit fundamentals, Wix SEO Hub
- Top Tips for SEO From the Experts at Women in Tech Fest [VIDEO], BrightLocal
- Yoast SEO 20.3: Better highlighter and Portuguese language support, Yoast
- SEO for Multiple Locations (Beginner's Guide), Ahrefs
PPC
- How do Dynamic Shopping Ads Work in Performance Max Campaigns?, ZATO Marketing
- Netflix is reviewing its ad strategy, considering 'build or buy' pivots away from Microsoft, Digiday
- Scaling Performance Max Campaigns Profitably: Introducing the ZATO Ghostbusters PMax Campaign, ZATO Marketing
Search Features
- Google Health consumer updates, Google Blog
- Google is making it easier to find low cost healthcare centers in search results, TechCrunch
Other Search
- How Ethan and Lilach Mollick started automating their jobs, Vox
- Learning from deep learning: a case study of feature discovery and validation in pathology, Google AI Blog
- New AI features and tools for Google Workspace, Cloud and developers, Google Blog
- SMX Munich 2023: How AI is Impacting Paid and Organic Search, Amsive Digital
Feedback:
