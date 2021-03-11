Daily Search Forum Recap: March 11, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
- Yet Another Unconfirmed Google Search Ranking Update Last Night
I know, I know, this is getting ridiculous, at what won't do I stop reporting on all these Google algorithm updates that are unconfirmed. But the beginning of 2021 is unlike anything I've seen from Google in terms of how volatile the organic search results are.
- Google Posts Spike In Rejection Notices
There may be a bug with the Google My Business Google Posts feature. There is a spike in the number of complaints about rejection notices for Google Posts. So when a business owner posts an update to Google Posts, those updates are more likely to be rejected now.
- Microsoft Email: Use The Bing WordPress URL Submission Plugin
Microsoft sent me an email yesterday asking me to use the Bing URL Submissions Plugin for my WordPress site. No, this is not a WordPress site, but the intent was nice. Plus, this site already integrates with the URL submission API directly. So I am not sure why I received the email but hey, I am happy Bing is notifying users of Webmaster Tools of this.
- Google Recipe Rich Results Images Disappearing Again From Search Results
In 2019, Google had issues with displaying images in the rich results recipe carousel for a nice number of recipe sites. The issue I think was resolved twice and ultimately fixed. But it might be happening again, in 2021.
- Google Local Adds Custom Order URLs To Online Order CTA
Google has added a local restaurant or businesses online ordering forms to the call to action overlays it provides in Google Maps and the local pack. Previously, Google only showed 3rd party integrated platforms in this overlay, not the custom URL order form option.
- Large Unconfirmed Google Local Search Algorithm Update Yesterday
The BrightLocal tool picked up one of the the biggest updates I've seen it report in a long time or maybe even ever. It normally runs at the 2.x in terms of local pack changes but yesterday, Wednesday March 11th, it showed 6.78 out of 10 in terms of fluctuations in the local search results.
- Mount Fuji From Google Tokyo
Here is a view from the Google Tokyo, Japan office where you can actually see Mount Fuji. Mount Fuji is one of the more famous mountains on earth and it is pretty cool how you can see it from the off
