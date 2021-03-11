Google Local Adds Custom Order URLs To Online Order CTA

Google has added a local restaurant or businesses online ordering forms to the call to action overlays it provides in Google Maps and the local pack. Previously, Google only showed 3rd party integrated platforms in this overlay, not the custom URL order form option.

Thibault Adda first picked up on this and posted about it on Twitter saying "Google launching 'Order Online' CTA for restaurants that do not have 3rd party partnership or integrate with Order Food with Google. Google activated CTA with GMB Order URL. Shows in KP and Local Pack."

Here is a screen shot:

Here are more:

@gsterling @mblumenthal @rustybrick Google launching 'Order Online' CTA for restaurants that do not have 3rd party partnership or integrate with Order Food with Google. Google activated CTA with GMB Order URL. Shows in KP and Local Pack. pic.twitter.com/BVqfzNKv6C — Thibault Adda (@thibaultadda) March 9, 2021

Mike Blumenthal explained "Google allowed custom URLS but they only showed as a link down the Profile NOT as a great big CTA… now Google has included the custom URL as a choice so that if the business has their own system, they don’t have to pay extra rent to a blood sucker."

So this is a nice addition.

