Daily Search Forum Recap: March 10, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

A quick programming note that I am pausing this newsletter and real-time stories for the next several days. We also saw ongoing heated Google search ranking volatility - surprise, surprise. Google's Robby Stein was interviewed on teaching AI to link out. Google Discover is testing a larger publisher header image. Google AI voice models are coming to Google Ads. And Google Search Console crawl stats date toggle is broken.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Apple Delays Smart Home Display Launch as It Waits for New Siri AI Features, Bloomberg

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.