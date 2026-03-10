Daily Search Forum Recap: March 10, 2026

Mar 10, 2026 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

A quick programming note that I am pausing this newsletter and real-time stories for the next several days. We also saw ongoing heated Google search ranking volatility - surprise, surprise. Google's Robby Stein was interviewed on teaching AI to link out. Google Discover is testing a larger publisher header image. Google AI voice models are coming to Google Ads. And Google Search Console crawl stats date toggle is broken.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

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