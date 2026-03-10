Daily Search Forum Recap: March 10, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
A quick programming note that I am pausing this newsletter and real-time stories for the next several days. We also saw ongoing heated Google search ranking volatility - surprise, surprise. Google's Robby Stein was interviewed on teaching AI to link out. Google Discover is testing a larger publisher header image. Google AI voice models are coming to Google Ads. And Google Search Console crawl stats date toggle is broken.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
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Google Search Ranking Volatility Still Heated
Yep, more of the same - the Google Search ranking volatility remains heated. Many are asking when we will see an officially announced Google core update. But it has not been announced yet.
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Robby Stein Of Google On Teaching AI To Link Out
Robby Stein, VP, Product at Google Search, was interviewed by Zain Kah on Google AI Search features. While most of the conversation are items we already know, he did say a few interesting things that I want to pull out.
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Google Discover Tests Large Publisher Header Images
Google is testing a larger header image for the Google Discover publisher header images. It looks a lot more magazine-type and style.
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Google AI Voice Models Coming To Google Ads PMax Videos
Google Ads is rolling out Google AI voice models as a new asset optimization feature for your video ads. This is for your existing Performance Max video ads.
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Google Search Console Crawl Stats Date Toggle/Selector Buggy
Google seems to have a bug with the Crawl Stats report in Google Search Console. The date selector appears to be acting a bit weird, where it doesn't let you select the before or after date.
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Google Search Bars Milk Chocolate
Check out this Google Search Bar, not the one you type your query into, but the one you eat. This is a Tony's milk chocolate bar with the Google logo and Search Bar name on the wrapper.
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Programming Note: Offline For Several Days
This is a programming note that I will be not be posting here for the next several days. I am not exactly sure how long it will take and when I will be back at 100% but I am expecting it to take at least several days.
Other Great Search Threads:
- From the cofounder of an AI search visibility platform (@lil_bsz) on Reddit -> The GEO Bullshit - State of GEO in 2026 From him: "I’m a co-founder at an AI search visibility platform. By all accounts, I should be writing a hype post ab, Glenn Gabe on X
- Got off a call with a prospect, and they were questioning how incremental their Google is. Their Google CAC is 20% of their Meta CAC, and they told me they had already stopped spending on brand. I can already picture the SQR in, Collin Slattery on X
- So fun to spend part of the afternoon with some of India's builders, creators, and AI teachers in Bangalore! I learned a lot from you!, Josh Woodward on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google Ads adds AI voice-over to Performance Max video ads
- OpenAI updates privacy policy as ads expand in ChatGPT
- Google Marketing Live 2026 set for May 20
- AI assistants now equal 56% of global search engine volume: Study
- Why PPC teams are becoming data teams
- ChatGPT ads are coming — here’s how you should prepare now
- The Digital Markets Act promised fairer search. It’s failing.
- Organic search is fundamentally disrupted. Here’s what to do about it.
- Google’s undocumented method to disavow a whole TLD
Other Great Search Stories:
AI & LLMs
- The Top 100 Gen AI Consumer Apps — 6th Edition, A16Z
- SaaS Visibility Beyond Google in the AI Era | Bengü Sarıca Dinçer, Advanced Web Ranking
- The AI pension advisers are already here, Financial Times (Sub)
Analytics
- How Much is Your Audience Searching Google vs. Prompting AI Tools? SparkToro's Answers Just Got an Upgrade, SparkToro
- Mythbusting: Why More Website Traffic Doesn’t Always Mean More Leads, DAGMAR
- Why direct traffic in GA4 isn’t what it looks like, MarTech
Industry & Business
- 5 things I learned about the future of Search from Liz Reid’s latest interview, Marie Haynes
- Gemini is currently the fastest-growing AI website by a huge margin, 9to5Google
- OpenAI and Google Workers File Amicus Brief in Support of Anthropic Against the US Government, Wired
- OpenAI Robotics Head Quits Over Defense Dept. Deal, The Information
- Wiz-Google deal to officially close this week, YNet
Links & Content Marketing
- Content in the AI era: Why distribution and amplification matter more than ever, SALT.agency
- Third party platforms are a risky foundation for your content moat, SALT.agency
Local & Maps
- Google Maps Go gains gradient app icon redesign, 9to5Google
- Man comparing Waze vs. Google Maps reveals which app has better incident reporting, Super Car Blondie
SEO
- Building an SEO Middleware: Decoupling Search Logic from Frontend Code, Visively
- Evidence Grows That Google's AI Overviews Have Eviscerated the Media Industry, Futurism
- LLMs Changing Search: What It Means for SEO and Online Visibility, Analytics Insight
- SEO in 2026: From Rankings to Resilience, Berlin SEO & Content Club
- SEO Keywords is not a thing, Ilana Davis
- AIO & GEO Explained: Why They Matter for Search Visibility Now, DAGMAR
- Many GEO tactics are not that different from search optimization, Digiday
PPC
- Google Ads Pushes AI Max With Huge Recommendation, PPC News Feed
- Google Shopping Ends UK Pharmacy Targeting for Germany and Austria, PPC News Feed
- Auto End Screens Rolling Out for Video Ads, PPC News Feed
Search Features
- Google Home 'Live Search' uses AI to watch your home in real-time, 9to5Google
- Google Translate is readying a welcome usability feature travelers will love, Android Authority
- Google Translate Tests Pinned Languages For Travelers, Find Articles
- Google is quietly working on a big upgrade for Gemini Live, Android Police
Other Search
Feedback:
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