Google Ads is rolling out Google AI voice models as a new asset optimization feature for your video ads. This is for your existing Performance Max video ads.

Google sent emails to some advertisers saying, "Performance Max is rolling out a new asset optimization feature to improve the viewer experience of your video ads. It uses Google AI voice models to add realistic voice-over to video ads, in order to drive user engagement and ad performance."

Arpan Banerjee posted about this on LinkedIn and said, "Google's AI will automatically add realistic voice-overs to your silent Performance Max video ads. It pulls directly from your own headlines & descriptions."

The feature will select from advertiser-provided headlines/descriptions and generate voice-over from that text, which will then be layered onto the base video and saved as a new video asset. The voice-over feature will only apply if the ad doesn't already contain a voice.

Google said you can opt out of this before March 20, 2026, by opting out of video enhancement control. "On March 20, 2026, all ads with video enhancement control turned on will be eligible to serve voice-enhanced versions of your videos. For ads that are already opted out of the video enhancement control, no action is necessary," Google added.

Here is the email:

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.