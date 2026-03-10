Google AI Voice Models Coming To Google Ads PMax Videos

Mar 10, 2026 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Voice Bots

Google Ads is rolling out Google AI voice models as a new asset optimization feature for your video ads. This is for your existing Performance Max video ads.

Google sent emails to some advertisers saying, "Performance Max is rolling out a new asset optimization feature to improve the viewer experience of your video ads. It uses Google AI voice models to add realistic voice-over to video ads, in order to drive user engagement and ad performance."

Arpan Banerjee posted about this on LinkedIn and said, "Google's AI will automatically add realistic voice-overs to your silent Performance Max video ads. It pulls directly from your own headlines & descriptions."

The feature will select from advertiser-provided headlines/descriptions and generate voice-over from that text, which will then be layered onto the base video and saved as a new video asset. The voice-over feature will only apply if the ad doesn't already contain a voice.

Google said you can opt out of this before March 20, 2026, by opting out of video enhancement control. "On March 20, 2026, all ads with video enhancement control turned on will be eligible to serve voice-enhanced versions of your videos. For ads that are already opted out of the video enhancement control, no action is necessary," Google added.

Here is the email:

Google Ai Voice Models Google Ads Email

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Google Search Volatility

More Details

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Blog Administration

Programming Note: Offline Monday For Yom Kippur 5787

Sep 20, 2026 - 10:00 am
Google

Google Web Guide Classic Search Button Doesn't Take You To Classic Search

Sep 20, 2026 - 9:30 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console Crawl Stats Missing A Day Of Data: September 15th

Sep 20, 2026 - 7:55 am
Google

Google Discover Tests Dive Deeper Feature

Sep 18, 2026 - 4:22 pm
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: September 18, 2026

Sep 18, 2026 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Unusual Google Search Ranking Volatility, Ad Tech Monopoly Remedies, AI Contribution Publisher Payouts & More

Sep 18, 2026 - 8:01 am
Previous Story: Google Search Console Crawl Stats Date Toggle/Selector Buggy
Next Story: Google Discover Tests Large Publisher Header Images

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.