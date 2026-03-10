Survey Says: PPC is Harder Than It Was 2 Years Ago

Greg Finn is the Director of Marketing for Cypress North, a company that provides digital marketing and web development. He is a co-host of Marketing O'Clock and has been in the digital marketing industry for nearly 20 years. You can also find Greg on Twitter (@gregfinn) or LinkedIn.

The folks at PPCSurvey have released a comprehensive new "State of PPC" report that covers the full gamut of PPC, with responses from over one thousand PPC practitioners. The 72-page free report covers everything from ad platform adoption to LLM usage and includes a wide breadth of responses from in-house marketers and agencies, all with different budgets, company sizes, and locations.

Is PPC Easier Today?

One of the most interesting answers that I found in the survey was that 53% of respondents claimed that managing PPC campaigns is "harder" than it was 2 years ago. A mere 16% thought that it was "easier" than it was 2 years ago, and 31% said it was "about the same."

Of those in the minority who thought it was easier, their rationale was:

Improved automated bidding - noted by 45% of "easier" respondents

The use of AI/LLMs - noted by 39% of "easier" respondents

Improved automated targeting - noted by 38% of "easier" respondents

The more important question, however, may be why the majority think that PPC management is harder than it was two years ago. The most common reasons are:

Less insight from ad platforms - noted by 62% of "harder" respondents

Less accuracy - noted by 62% of "harder" respondents

Increased competition - noted by 45% of "harder" respondents

Less control - noted by 43% of "harder" respondents

There is a treasure trove of PPC information, facts, and figures in the State of PPC report, and the full report is available as a free (ungated) download over at PPCSurvey. Head on over to get all the deets on challenges, platforms, AI, pricing models, and more!