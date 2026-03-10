Google seems to have a bug with the Crawl Stats report in Google Search Console. The date selector appears to be acting a bit weird, where it doesn't let you select the before or after date.

Gagan Ghotra spotted this and posted a video of the issue on X - he said that the "filters in crawl stat reports are buggy too." He said the date picker doesn't show up after clicking on any of the dropdown filters. You have to click next to that arrow down for date picker to show up.

Here is his video:

filters in crawl stat reports are buggy too

date picker don't show up on clicking one of dropdown filter

have to click next to that arrow down for date picker to show up pic.twitter.com/tqPOhlSMDE — Gagan Ghotra (@gaganghotra_) March 9, 2026

This feature is super deep inside Search Console. You need to go to settings, then crawl stats and then dig into one of those reports.

I can replicate the bug, I suspect it is an easy fix.

Forum discussion at X.