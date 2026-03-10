Google Discover Tests Large Publisher Header Images

Mar 10, 2026 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Discover Head

Google is testing a larger header image for the Google Discover publisher header images. It looks a lot more magazine-type and style.

This test was spotted by Damien on X and he shared a couple of screenshots of this. He also wrote, "Wow, a new Google profile on Google Discover."

Here are the screenshots:

Google Discover Large Publisher Header Images Mobile

Google Discover Large Publisher Header Images

You can see this directly by going to this URL.

I suspect some publishers were able to upload larger images for Google to use with Google Discover? This seems to jive with the rumors around more publisher controls coming to Google Discover.

Forum discussion at X.

 

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