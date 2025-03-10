Daily Search Forum Recap: March 10, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google has plans to test ads within AI Mode. Google responds to publisher concerns around AI mode and links. Google expands some of its documentation around what actions to take when hit by the site reputation abuse policy. Google is testing knowledge panels with expandable places, local packs. Google now has larger fonts of knowledge panels. Google is also testing a "get tailored recommendations" quiz format in Google Search.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
Google Responds To Publishers Concerns On AI Mode
Google's VP of Product at Google Search, Robby Stein, has responded to concerns from publishers around the new AI Mode. Specifically, the concerns around this new AI search interface not being all that encouraging for users to click over to publishers' sites.
Google AI Mode Ads Will Be Coming
No surprise here - Google will be testing and experimenting with ads in Google AI Mode. Google told Adweek that they will be "explore bringing ads into" Google AI Mode.
Google Expands Site Reputation Abuse Policy Manual Actions Next Steps
Google has updated its manual actions documentation around site reputation abuse, to expand on the next steps and actions you can take if you receive this manual action. Google now more clearly says that you should not block that content with your robots.txt file, if you use the noindex rule.
Google Knowledge Panel With Expandable Places Map
Google is testing a knowledge panel that includes a places card that can be expanded to show a map and local pack results. I cannot replicate this, which makes me think this is a test. I do see the places section below the knowledge panel, but not one that you can click to expand.
Google Search Knowledge Panels Larger Font
Google is now using a much larger font for the knowledge panels shown in Google Search. The font size looks jumbo and it does not seem to be test, it seems to be live - I think.
Google Get Tailored Recommendations Quiz
Google Search is testing a feature to quiz you on the product you are looking for and then to give you more tailored recommendations for product suggestions. This box is titled "get tailored recommendations" and it reminds me of the AI powered recommendation ads, but these are different.
The Beatboys Mx At Google Mexico
The Beatboys Mx, a band of sorts, performed at the Google offices in Mexico. It looks like the band dressed up in Google colors for the event. And yes, it caught my eye, so that is why I am sharing this here.
Feedback:
