Daily Search Forum Recap: March 10, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Stop taking short cuts, John Mueller of Google gives a harsh lesson to one such SEO looking to do just that. Google ignores widget links, Google will unlikely penalize for them. Google Search Console verify fix can work without you fixing anything. Google Shopping added colorful checkout cart icons. Google Web Stories is testing the domain in the footer and web story tips.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- John Mueller Gives A Hard Lesson To An SEO On Google Ranking & Spam
John Mueller of Google responded to a complaint on Reddit where the SEO or site owner was upset his one month old site was not performing on Google Search. The SEO said despite him "created backlinks on top websites with good DA and low spam score" his site is just not showing up.
- Google: We Mostly Just Ignore Widget Links And Not Penalize For Them
As you know, Google has a webmaster guideline against widget links, despite what some SEOs want to tell themselves. But the good news, and we knew this, that Google will likely just ignore those links and not penalize your site for those links today.
- When Google Search Console Verify Fix Works Without Fixing Anything
Did you ever get an email from Google Search Console that asks you to take an action to fix an issue and then click the "verify fix" button? Well, did you ever just click that you fixed the issue, without actually implementing any fixes or changes?
- Google Shopping Add To Cart Icon In Googley Colors
In the Google Shopping search results, if you can check out with Google, Google will add a Google-colored shopping cart icon to the search results that support checkout with Google. I don't know if the icon is new, looking back at my old posts, they just read "add to cart" but this can be old, I am not 100% sure.
- Google Web Stories Test URL In Footer & Tips
Google seems to be testing displaying the domain the web story is from, while on the web story, in the footer of the story. Also, Google also shows tips on how to interact with web stories when you first load a web story from Google Search.
- Bag Of Google Jelly Beans
Here is a photo from several years ago, of a Google branded bag of jelly beans. Yep, that simple, Google jelly beans. I found this on Instagram a while ago and yes, I am digging through the archives
Other Great Search Threads:
Search Engine Land Stories:
Other Great Search Stories:
Feedback:
