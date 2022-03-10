When Google Search Console Verify Fix Works Without Fixing Anything

Mar 10, 2022
Did you ever get an email from Google Search Console that asks you to take an action to fix an issue and then click the "verify fix" button? Well, did you ever just click that you fixed the issue, without actually implementing any fixes or changes?

I am sure many of you have and sometimes it works. Sometimes saying you fixed something will result in Google re-checking the issue and letting it pass.

When will this happen? Google's John Mueller said on Twitter said that when Google's first "particular analysis was not getting stable results." So if Google runs it again, maybe the results are now stable and Google sees what it wants to see this time.

Here is the tweet with the verify fix being confirmed as fixed when this SEO said he did not make any fixes:

Here is John's reply:

I don't recommend you just click that the issue is fixed unless you really think the issue is not an issue and Google should recheck.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

