Google Shopping Add To Cart Icon In Googley Colors

In the Google Shopping search results, if you can check out with Google, Google will add a Google-colored shopping cart icon to the search results that support checkout with Google.

I don't know if the icon is new, looking back at my old posts, they just read "add to cart" but this can be old, I am not 100% sure. Since I personally can replicate this, I suspect this is not too knew.

I spotted this via Khushal Bherwani on Twitter and here is what it looks like. First you scan through the search results to find a search result with that shopping cart icon:

Then you click on the icon and it gives you the add to cart icon in larger:

Then it lets you go to the cart to check out with Google:

Here is Khushal's screenshot:

Coloring shoping cart 🛒 in shopping section



cc - @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/IMjeK5wgqg — khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) March 7, 2022

