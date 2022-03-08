Daily Search Forum Recap: March 8, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is testing multiple shades of URLs in the search ads snippets. Microsoft Advertising launched professional service ads units. Google Business Profiles now integrates with Woo. Is Google showing more indented results for subdomains? Google has relaunched Shabbat Jewish times and information.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Can You Gain More Intended Google Search Results With Subdomains?

When it comes to "dominating" the search results, most SEOs define that as taking up as much of the search results on page one as possible. Sometimes that means on one domain, sometimes subdomains and sometimes different domains completely. Jonas Sickler shared on Twitter indented Google results with subdomains and then Ahmed Alaa showed four indented results.

This is a weird one, Google is testing using a lighter font color for parts of the URLs displayed in the search ads in the search results. So the main domain is a solid dark font, but the parts around it is a lighter gray font.

Google is sending out a notice via Google Business Profiles that you can connect your business profile on Google Maps to Woo. Ben Fisher spotted this the other day and shared a screenshot of this notification on Twitter.

Back in 2011 Google first launched prayer time rich results but then a year later Google sunset those results. Then in 2018, Google relaunched native prayer times for Islamic prayer times. Now, in 2022, Google has launched partial prayer times for Judaism - to tell Jews when Shabbat (Shabbos) starts, ends and what the weekly Torah portion is.

Microsoft Advertising announced yet another set of vertical ad formats for Bing Search - professional service ads for insurance services, real estate services and tax services. "Professional Service Ads aim to do just that for anyone that's looking to get connected with a certain agent, advisor, consultant, or any sort of professional," Microsoft wrote.

A Noogler, new Googler, posted a video on Instagram of his Noogler propeller hat spinning around. So I naturally made it into a GIF and shared it below.

