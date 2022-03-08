Connect Your Google Business Profiles To Woo Promo

Mar 8, 2022
Google is sending out a notice via Google Business Profiles that you can connect your business profile on Google Maps to Woo. Ben Fisher spotted this the other day and shared a screenshot of this notification on Twitter.

Here is that screenshot:

It says:

  • Get your products discovered on Google
  • Drive more traffic to your online store
  • Manage products directly from Woo
  • No setup or monthly fee to show your products on Google

I always find these integrations and promotions of third party integrations interesting.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

