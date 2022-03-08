Connect Your Google Business Profiles To Woo Promo

Google is sending out a notice via Google Business Profiles that you can connect your business profile on Google Maps to Woo. Ben Fisher spotted this the other day and shared a screenshot of this notification on Twitter.
Here is that screenshot:
It says:
- Get your products discovered on Google
- Drive more traffic to your online store
- Manage products directly from Woo
- No setup or monthly fee to show your products on Google
I always find these integrations and promotions of third party integrations interesting.
