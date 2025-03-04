Daily Search Forum Recap: March 4, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google posted new data that says they answer over 5 trillion queries per year, that is up a lot since the 2 trillion metric we had in 2016. 10% of Google Searches from younger people start with Circle to Search, Google said. And new data shows how searchers use Google, with 1/3rd not using Google all that much. Google Business Profiles now lets you create QR codes to get reviews faster. Google Merchant Center Next has new product analytics and renamed conversion settings to key events.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Answers Over 5 Trillion Searches Per Year
    Google has posted some fresh data, saying they answer over 5 trillion searches per year. The last time we saw this data was in 2016, when Google was at 2 trillion searches per year and then 1.2 trillion in 2012.
  • Report: 1/3rd Don't Use Google Search All That Much
    A new report released by Rand Fishkin at Sparktoro with the help of Datos' panel measure web browser activity showed that about 1/3rd of active web users don't use Google all that much, by that much it means they only do 1-20X searches per month.
  • Google: 10% Of Younger Google Searches Start With Circle To Search
    Did you know that 10% of all searches on Google from a younger audience start with Google's new circle to search feature? That is what Roma Datta Chobey, the Managing Director at Google India, said last week.
  • Google Merchant Center Next Updates Product Analytics
    Google has made a number of updates to the product analytics section within Google Merchant Center Next. Organic conversions have been renamed to Purchases. Plus, Google lets you specify it's traffic to PDPsm instead of products, and labels.
  • Google Business Profiles Create QR Codes For Reviews
    Google added QR codes that you can give your customers to quickly leave you a review for your business on Google Search and Google Maps. This can be accessed in your Google Business Profiles under the reviews section.
  • Emotional Alchemy Design At Google
    I am not fully sure what this is, but here is a photo of something called Emotional Alchemy that was designed and created at the Google office in New York.

