Daily Search Forum Recap: March 4, 2025

Google posted new data that says they answer over 5 trillion queries per year, that is up a lot since the 2 trillion metric we had in 2016. 10% of Google Searches from younger people start with Circle to Search, Google said. And new data shows how searchers use Google, with 1/3rd not using Google all that much. Google Business Profiles now lets you create QR codes to get reviews faster. Google Merchant Center Next has new product analytics and renamed conversion settings to key events.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
Google Answers Over 5 Trillion Searches Per Year
Google has posted some fresh data, saying they answer over 5 trillion searches per year. The last time we saw this data was in 2016, when Google was at 2 trillion searches per year and then 1.2 trillion in 2012.
Report: 1/3rd Don't Use Google Search All That Much
A new report released by Rand Fishkin at Sparktoro with the help of Datos' panel measure web browser activity showed that about 1/3rd of active web users don't use Google all that much, by that much it means they only do 1-20X searches per month.
Google: 10% Of Younger Google Searches Start With Circle To Search
Did you know that 10% of all searches on Google from a younger audience start with Google's new circle to search feature? That is what Roma Datta Chobey, the Managing Director at Google India, said last week.
Google Merchant Center Next Updates Product Analytics
Google has made a number of updates to the product analytics section within Google Merchant Center Next. Organic conversions have been renamed to Purchases. Plus, Google lets you specify it's traffic to PDPsm instead of products, and labels.
Google Business Profiles Create QR Codes For Reviews
Google added QR codes that you can give your customers to quickly leave you a review for your business on Google Search and Google Maps. This can be accessed in your Google Business Profiles under the reviews section.
Emotional Alchemy Design At Google
I am not fully sure what this is, but here is a photo of something called Emotional Alchemy that was designed and created at the Google office in New York.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Forbes Advisor is up 2,973X in the past month! As predicted, the parasites & content farms are coming back with the same crappy content but now with employees instead of contractors writing. As long as Goog uses brand authority over, Goog Enough on X
- Google now allows users to purchase a Google One subscription via the Google Search app., Radu Oncescu on X
- How to develop good backlinks, WebmasterWorld
- It doesn't make sense like that, so I'd recommend just removing the ambiguity. The next person to look at the file will be just as confused otherwise., John Mueller on Bluesky
- Remember this? The Google articles shown here were noindexed the next day., Lily Ray on X
- Whatever Google SERP feature this is claims to be using AI to summarize a description of the website shown here. But there is no website linked to from this panel. And the "summary" ends up just being a list of keyword spam. Looks like met, Lily Ray on Bluesky
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google VP of Ads bets on AI to transform ads into tailored consumer journeys
- Google now sees more than 5 trillion searches per year
- Google expands Vehicle ads to include RVs and campers
- Google Merchant Center renames Conversion Settings as Key Event Setup
- Reddit for SMBs: A hidden SEO and engagement goldmine
- SEO shortcuts gone wrong: How one site tanked – and what you can learn
- How to craft search ads that stand out
Other Great Search Stories:
