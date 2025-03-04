Google has made a number of updates to the product analytics section within Google Merchant Center Next. Organic conversions have been renamed to Purchases. Plus, Google lets you specify it's traffic to PDPsm instead of products, and labels.

Brodie Clark posted these updates on his SERPAlerts channel on X and wrote, "Google is rolling out additional analytics reporting changes in GMC Next." He added, "now there's a replacement of 'conversions' with 'purchases', along with specifying it's traffic to PDPs (rather than products) and labels."

Here is a screenshot he posted of these changes:

I should also note that Conversion Settings has been renamed to Key Event Setup in Google Merchant Center. This change was spotted by Emmanuel Flossie who posted about this on LinkedIn and shared this graphic of that change:

