Daily Search Forum Recap: February 28, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google said it might have its own way of sending traffic to publishers with its AI chat, Bard, features. Google spoke a bit about recovering from the helpful content update. Google Ads gains automatically created assets, and customer acquisition goals but drops "Search Interest" targeting and "Presence or Interest" exclusions. Google said authorship, links and disavows are a lot less important than SEOs think. And Microsoft Bing AI Chat launched the quality update this morning.

