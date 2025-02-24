Daily Search Forum Recap: February 24, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google AI Overviews with dozens of links lead to concern that no one will click from them to your sites. Google Ads offline conversion quality in smart campaigns and PMax with goals are changing. Bing plays dirty when you search for Google Chrome, Gemini, Grok or Perplexity. Google expands the detailed review questions on local listings. Apple Intelligence may bring Google Gemini as an option for integration.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Will Searchers Click On Links Within Google AI Overviews With Dozens Of Links?
    A few weeks ago, I reported on how Google was testing showing deeper Google AI Overviews, maybe powered by Gemini 2.0, with over 60 links and citations in them. Well, over the past few weeks, more and more of us are seeing these AI Overviews, with dozens of links within them. And we are asking ourselves, who will click on these links?
  • Microsoft Bing Doesn't Want You Searching For Google Chrome, Gemini or X's Grok
    Microsoft is at it again with its search engine - Bing. Previously, when you searched for Google, they tricked you to think you were searching Bing and then hide Google completely from its search results. Now when you search for Chrome, Gemini, Grok or even Perplexity - you are given a banner to use Microsoft products and not use Google, X or Perplexity.
  • Google Ads Changes To Offline Conversion Quality In Smart & PMax Campaigns With Store Goals
    I will start off by saying, I am super confused by this Google Ads email but it says Google is "Improving offline conversion quality in Smart and PMax Campaigns with Store Goals." Starting on February 28, 2025 Google will "increase focus on locally engaged users on channels with higher local intent."
  • Google Maps Expands Detailed Review Questions - Survey Style
    For the past few years or so, Google has had a more detailed, almost survey-style review questionnaire for some local results, especially restaurants. Now, according to Claudia Tomina, Google has expanded the questions it asks on those surveys.
  • Apple Intelligence With Google Gemini Integration Coming?
    Apple seems like it may be preparing integration Google Gemini in Apple Intelligence as an option for its users to select. Aaron Perris from MacRumors spotted hints in the iOS 18.4 beta code that Google is listed alongside OpenAI as a "third party model."
  • Android Product Experts Toy
    We have seen variations of Android toys being given to Google Top Contributors or Product Experts over the years. Here is a new Android figurine toy Google is giving to some of those Product Experts.

