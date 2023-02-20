Daily Search Forum Recap: February 20, 2023

Feb 20, 2023
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Microsoft Bing will be launching a major relevancy and quality improvement to the new Bing AI Chat on Thursday. The Google Business Profile "profile strength" feature is live and local SEOs are not happy. Gary Illyes spoke about nofollow, noindex directives on pages that 301, 302 redirect. Microsoft Bing has increased the pricing for the Bing Search API. Google Ads is testing disabling the opt out campaign setting for the display ad network. I posted a vlog with Sam Michelson today.

