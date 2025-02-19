Daily Search Forum Recap: February 19, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Local SEOs are calling out a new local diversity update. Google Business Profiles had a bug that took itself down today. Google Business Profiles support is backlogged and delayed. Google is showing reviews from Yandex in the local listings. Google Search is testing a new grid boxed in layout design. Google is testing "find results based on images you've viewed." Google is testing all results versus all menu.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Local Update Drops Organic Listing When Local Listing Is Present
    The first week of January, we reported on an interesting local update we named the January 2025 local search update. Well, this might be more of a diversity update, where Google removes the URL for the core organic results, when that URL is also present in the local pack results.
  • Bug: Google Business Profiles Management Pages Currently Broken
    If you try to access your Google Business Profile page right now, you likely won't be able to. It seems Google Business Profile edit section within Google Search is broken and serves a 500 error when you try to do anything.
  • Google Business Profiles Support Backlogged
    Google Business Profiles support team is currently a bit delayed, with a backlog of support requests, video verification delays, and reinstatement request backlogs.
  • Google Business Profile Listings With Yandex Reviews
    We know Google can show reviews from third-party sources in Google Business Profile listings. We've seen Google take reviews from Yelp, travel sites and other third-party websites. But these days, more often than not, you see reviews only from Google. But have you ever seen a review from Yandex on Google?
  • Google Search Tests New Grid Boxed Design
    Google is testing a new design for its search results that are more of a grid format, more of a boxed in design. They are not on all the search results elements but more of the search features.
  • Google Search: Find Results Based On Images You've Viewed
    Google has this feature in its search results that lets you find results based on the images you've view within Google Image Search. It places this button in the search results that reads, "Find results based on images you've viewed" with a link to "more like these."
  • Google Tests All Results Vs All In Search Menu
    Google is testing spelling out the search menu and instead of saying "All," Google is testing writing out "All results." I am not sure why Google is testing this, but Google is always testing these small changes.
  • Google Chip Signage
    Here is an interesting Google sign in the Google office in Sunnyvale, California. It looks like not only is the Google logo made out of microchips but also much of the wall behind it.

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

