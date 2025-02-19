Daily Search Forum Recap: February 19, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Local SEOs are calling out a new local diversity update. Google Business Profiles had a bug that took itself down today. Google Business Profiles support is backlogged and delayed. Google is showing reviews from Yandex in the local listings. Google Search is testing a new grid boxed in layout design. Google is testing "find results based on images you've viewed." Google is testing all results versus all menu.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
Google Local Update Drops Organic Listing When Local Listing Is Present
The first week of January, we reported on an interesting local update we named the January 2025 local search update. Well, this might be more of a diversity update, where Google removes the URL for the core organic results, when that URL is also present in the local pack results.
Bug: Google Business Profiles Management Pages Currently Broken
If you try to access your Google Business Profile page right now, you likely won't be able to. It seems Google Business Profile edit section within Google Search is broken and serves a 500 error when you try to do anything.
Google Business Profiles Support Backlogged
Google Business Profiles support team is currently a bit delayed, with a backlog of support requests, video verification delays, and reinstatement request backlogs.
Google Business Profile Listings With Yandex Reviews
We know Google can show reviews from third-party sources in Google Business Profile listings. We've seen Google take reviews from Yelp, travel sites and other third-party websites. But these days, more often than not, you see reviews only from Google. But have you ever seen a review from Yandex on Google?
Google Search Tests New Grid Boxed Design
Google is testing a new design for its search results that are more of a grid format, more of a boxed in design. They are not on all the search results elements but more of the search features.
Google Search: Find Results Based On Images You've Viewed
Google has this feature in its search results that lets you find results based on the images you've view within Google Image Search. It places this button in the search results that reads, "Find results based on images you've viewed" with a link to "more like these."
Google Tests All Results Vs All In Search Menu
Google is testing spelling out the search menu and instead of saying "All," Google is testing writing out "All results." I am not sure why Google is testing this, but Google is always testing these small changes.
Google Chip Signage
Here is an interesting Google sign in the Google office in Sunnyvale, California. It looks like not only is the Google logo made out of microchips but also much of the wall behind it.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Hidden X-Robots-Tag: noindex reported by GSC - can't find source, Reddit
- It's a really strange time. We've never had a technological overhang like this. We have more science than we know how to apply. Every day people are still finding so many new amazing things to do with LLMs week after week., Mustafa Suleyman on X
- I would also look to see where they're coming from (often Inspect URL will show a source), and think about ways that you can handle it at the source. I don't know about the URLs you're seeing, but sometimes spammers also abuse open search p, John Mueller on Bluesky
- This is one of the most valuable pieces of content I have read on CDNs for SEOs. A great starting point if you're unsure what a CDN is and a really handy reminder/primer if you want to double-check your knowledge, Chris Green SEO on Bluesky
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google Ads tests ‘Advanced Plans’ feature for budget optimization
- Google Display & Video 360 API gets major update
- Why you need humans, not just AI, to run great SEO campaigns
- How to find your next PPC agency: 12 top tips
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- How Can Google Analytics Help My Hotel?, Hotel News Resource
Industry & Business
- Google privacy: Advertisers can use fingerprinting techniques, BGR
- How to Pronounce Ahrefs (The Official Way), Ahrefs
- Google to pay $340 million to settle Italian tax case, Yahoo Finance
Links & Content Marketing
- Top 7 Content Marketing Strategies for Your Law Firm in 2025, Killer Startups
- Types of Content Marketing, Taboola
Local & Maps
- Google’s New "Diversity Update”: How to Fix Your Ruined Rankings, Sterling Sky
- How to add text messaging to your Google Business Profile, SearchLab Digital
Mobile & Voice
- Gemini Deep Research is now available on mobile, Google Blog
- Google app on iOS removing Gemini as it pushes users to full app, 9to5Google
SEO
- Ask An SEO: How Should Ecommerce Stores Deal With The Arrival Of AI Overviews?, Search Engine Journal
- Disallow, Canonicalize, Noindex, or Remove? How to properly block content that's violating Google's site reputation abuse policy, GSQI
- SEO A/B Testing Ideas to Improve Search Performance, Advanced Web Ranking
- 3 rules for SEO success, SEM King
- No, You Can't Make Google Crawl Your Site Faster (And You Probably Don't Need To), Nikki Pilkington
Feedback:
