Daily Search Forum Recap: February 17, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Unconfirmed Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update February 17th

I am seeing some early signs of yet another Google Search ranking algorithm update this morning. The SEO community is starting to buzz about ranking fluctuations this morning and some of the tracking tools are already picking up on the changes to the Google Search rankings.

Valentin Pletzer along with Saijo George came up with a little trick or hack to get Google Search Console to show you a screenshot of the middle or portion of your page. Normally, the URL inspection tool screen shot is of the top of the page only but if you use the scroll-to-text URL, Google will screenshot from that location down.

Google is is showing a browse by filter that lets you filter down your restaurant selections by type. It is similar to the browse by photos we have seen before but this shows browse by takeout, delivery, Chinese, pizza and other categories.

Dan Shure shared a screenshot on Twitter of a client of his who got a big win in Google Discover. Then they decided to create more articles on the same topic to see if those new articles can ride the same Google Discover wave and it seemed to work.

Looks like Google is testing having those sub-navigation links in search, in the bubble format, stick to the top of the search results as you scroll down. We kind of saw this without the bubble header format in December but here it is with the bubbles.

Here is an interesting sign hanging in the Google Amsterdam office, I think. It looks like a shapely Google logo, but the artist said there are some illusions there. So this is an illusion Google Dood

