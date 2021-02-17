Daily Search Forum Recap: February 17, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Unconfirmed Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update February 17th
I am seeing some early signs of yet another Google Search ranking algorithm update this morning. The SEO community is starting to buzz about ranking fluctuations this morning and some of the tracking tools are already picking up on the changes to the Google Search rankings.
- Google Search Console Screenshot Hack
Valentin Pletzer along with Saijo George came up with a little trick or hack to get Google Search Console to show you a screenshot of the middle or portion of your page. Normally, the URL inspection tool screen shot is of the top of the page only but if you use the scroll-to-text URL, Google will screenshot from that location down.
- Google Local Browse Restaurants By Filters
Google is is showing a browse by filter that lets you filter down your restaurant selections by type. It is similar to the browse by photos we have seen before but this shows browse by takeout, delivery, Chinese, pizza and other categories.
- Can You Ride The Google Discover Wave?
Dan Shure shared a screenshot on Twitter of a client of his who got a big win in Google Discover. Then they decided to create more articles on the same topic to see if those new articles can ride the same Google Discover wave and it seemed to work.
- Google Search Tests Bubble Header Links Sticking To Top
Looks like Google is testing having those sub-navigation links in search, in the bubble format, stick to the top of the search results as you scroll down. We kind of saw this without the bubble header format in December but here it is with the bubbles.
- Illusion Google Logo Sign
Here is an interesting sign hanging in the Google Amsterdam office, I think. It looks like a shapely Google logo, but the artist said there are some illusions there. So this is an illusion Google Dood
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- Is it a sign of bad SEO when people search for Google on Google? It's fascinating to see how many people search for a domain name instead of entering it directly (I catch myself doing it too). Should browsers just, John Mueller on Twitter
- Yes, it's based on field data, so it takes that long to populate the report; the populated data is then used for alerting. It's probably a good idea to automate monitoring with lab tests so that you can catch, John Mueller on Twitter
- Don't feel bad - hard queries are the most interesting part of the job! In my team we even make a list of our favorite "most wanted" (i.e. hard to solve) queries and we celebrate when we solve t, FrÃ©dÃ©ric Dubut on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google to transition to parallel tracking for Video ads by April 30
- SMX Report is next week… grab your All Access pass now!
- Are Core Web Vitals worth the trouble? And confusion around passage ranking; Tuesday’s daily brief
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Google Analytics, Clariti among free digital business tools every startup needs to know about, Orlando Business Journal
Industry & Business
- Google and Facebook’s Trouble Down Under Will Spread, Wall Street Journal
- Google reportedly shut down its Stadia studios a week after praising them, The Verge
- Nonprofit Ogen gets $1 million impact investment loan from Google, The Times of Israel
- Why Google's internet balloon project Loon failed, Business Insider
Links & Content Marketing
- Content Marketing Tools Market Growing Demands, Supply and Business Outlook 2021 to 2027, The Sentinel Newspaper
- How to develop and execute a content marketing strategy for business growth, The New Times
Local & Maps
- Difference in cruise control speed and Google Maps GPS speed, Team-BHP
- Indian Government Building Its Very Own Google Maps Alternative, AutoEvolution
Mobile & Voice
SEO
- Google BERT Algorithm Update, BrightEdge
- Moz Hires Senior Search Scientist To Expand SEO Research, Martech Advisor
- The Google Interstitial Penalty: How it Impacts Brands, BrightEdge
- How to Use Google Search Console to Improve Your Rankings, RankRanger
PPC
- New resources for managing your campaigns through COVID-19, Google Ads Help
- Adopt parallel tracking for Video campaigns by April 30, 2021, Google Ads Help
- Is There a New Way to Fill the B2B Funnel?, PPC Hero
- Join the Women of Publishing webinar series, Google Blog
Other Search
- Learn with Google Arts & Culture, Google Blog