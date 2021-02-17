Google Local Browse Restaurants By Filters

Google is is showing a browse by filter that lets you filter down your restaurant selections by type. It is similar to the browse by photos we have seen before but this shows browse by takeout, delivery, Chinese, pizza and other categories.

I can replicate this myself but Sergey Alakov posted an example on Twitter. Here is what I see:

Here is what Sergey sees directly in the local view:

This seems to be live, I am not 100% sure if this is new or not. But these filters may impact your restaurant listings in Google Search.

Browse by has been at the root level of the browser but I am not sure I have seen it in the finder — Mike Blumenthal (@mblumenthal) February 16, 2021

