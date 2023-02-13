Daily Search Forum Recap: February 13, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Publishers, as expected, are super concerned over the new AI features in Google and Bing, leading to fewer clicks to their content. Google updated its policy circumvention web search spam policy. Google reorganized a bunch of the sitemaps SEO documentation. Google said CDN bot interstitials are really not search engine friendly. And six-plus years, Google is still migrating sites to mobile-first indexing, but we may be almost done. Finally, I have another vlog for you.

