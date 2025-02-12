Daily Search Forum Recap: February 12, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The Google reviews bug seems to be fixed, or almost fixed by now. Did Google do an image search update down-ranking AI-generated images. Google Publisher Center made more unwelcomed changes to news publishers. Bing Webmaster Tools updated the date selector. Google is testing a filter on the latest posts carousel. Google Ads has a notice for brand guidelines changes coming next month.

