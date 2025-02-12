Daily Search Forum Recap: February 12, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
The Google reviews bug seems to be fixed, or almost fixed by now. Did Google do an image search update down-ranking AI-generated images. Google Publisher Center made more unwelcomed changes to news publishers. Bing Webmaster Tools updated the date selector. Google is testing a filter on the latest posts carousel. Google Ads has a notice for brand guidelines changes coming next month.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Is Google Image Search Down Ranking AI Images?
There is some chatter in the SEO community that Google Image Search may be down ranking, lowering the rankings, of AI-generated images, in favor of non-AI-generated images within the Google Image search results.
-
Google Review Count Bug Fix Rolling Out
The big Google review count bug, that we first reported on Friday and that later Google confirmed on Monday afternoon, is now being fixed. We can now see review counts climbing again and many small business owners and local SEOs are reporting improvements.
-
Google Publisher Center Changes: Automatically Generated Publication Pages
Google is making more changes to the Google Publisher Center, in March Google News will fully transition to automatically generated publication pages in March.
-
Google Ads Posts Notice For Brand Guidelines March 2025 Update
Google has posted a notice in the Google Ads console reminding advertisers about the upcoming brand guidelines changes that are now slotted for March 2025. This change was communicated numerous times and the deadline has been pushed off here and there.
-
Google Tests Filters On Latest Posts Carousel
Google is testing adding filters to the latest post carousel. These filters can show recent posts, video posts, posts from Instagram, or Facebook.
-
Bing Webmaster Tools Updates Date Selectors
Microsoft has updated Bing Webmaster Tools to make selecting the date ranges a lot easier in the performance reports. Now the date selectors are very quick to select, and not deeper inside a menu option.
-
Google's CEO Sundar Pichai With Perplexity's CEO Aravind Srinivas
Here is a photo of the CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai with the the CEO of Perplexity, Aravind Srinivas. Aravind Srinivas posted this photo on X and said, "Great meeting you @sundarpichai"
